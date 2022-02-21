Cyberattack On Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said it had been hit with a cyberattack amid heightened tensions with Russia and concerns Moscow could launch aggressive actions against the country, including a potential ground invasion. In addition, at least two Ukrainian banks and some ATMs lost connectivity, according the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which is part of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Experts Comments

February 21, 2022
Christian Have
Chief Technology Officer
LogPoint
  "The adversaries behind the recent cyberattacks on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and several banks is yet to be determined. However, it could be part of a misinformation campaign.  If Russia is in fact behind the attack, it's just a small fragment of the asymmetric warfare, which will significantly impact the rest of the world, especially in Europe, because they're likely to branch out their attacks – either unintentionally or intentionally. Organisations across the world must focus their cybersecurity efforts and make sure they have the ability to detect security incidents and respond to them before major damage is done."
  • “The adversaries behind the recent cyberattacks on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and several banks is yet to be determined. However, it could be part of a misinformation campaign.  If Russia is in fact behind the attack, it’s just a small fragment of the asymmetric warfare, which will significantly impact the rest of the world, especially in Europe, because they’re likely to branch out their attacks – either unintentionally or intentionally. Organisations across the world must focus their cybersecurity efforts and make sure they have the ability to detect security incidents and respond to them before major damage is done.”
  • “In 2017, Russia targeted Ukraine with the wiper NotPetya, which spread around the world wider than intended, causing collateral damage in more than 50 countries. A repeat of these events is a significant risk in today’s threat landscape should war break out in a worst-case scenario and malware hit broader than intended. In that case, there is also a high probability that they want to target Ukrainian allies. Governmental institutions and companies need to stay alert, proactively scan IT infrastructure and respond quickly to security incidents to remain secure.”
  • “Cyberwar has some advantages over physical war: It’s easier to claim plausible deniability. It will take a certain amount of time for Ukraine to assess who is orchestrating the attacks, allowing misinformation campaigns to continue until the world changes its focus.”
February 16, 2022
Sam Curry
Chief Security Officer
Cybereason

At the moment with Ukraine government officials reporting that the Defense Ministry and several banks have been hit by cyberattacks, this would appear to be straight cyber conflict and not part of the hybrid warfare campaigns rumoured to be the handiwork of Russia against Ukrainian citizens and government officials to sow fear and to disrupt the everyday lives of people. To qualify for hybrid warfare, the attack would have to be in combination with other means of conducting war, like an air raid, an invasion, missiles, etc. There is definitely a degree of PsyOps here, but this is about lowering the fog of war on an opponent and raising the stakes.

At the moment with Ukraine government officials reporting that the Defense Ministry and several banks have been hit by cyberattacks, this would appear to be straight cyber conflict and not part of the hybrid warfare campaigns rumoured to be the handiwork of Russia against Ukrainian citizens and government officials to sow fear and to disrupt the everyday lives of people. To qualify for hybrid warfare, the attack would have to be in combination with other means of conducting war, like an air raid, an invasion, missiles, etc. There is definitely a degree of PsyOps here, but this is about lowering the fog of war on an opponent and raising the stakes.

It would be premature to pin these attacks on Moscow, as it could be others from domestic separatists, political groups to “Russian aligned” groups. It might be a diversion from something else, like a stealthier cyberattack as cyber defenders dive into the incident response side of these attacks. It could even be opportunistic attacks to frame the Russians, although that is less likely. There aren’t that many candidates for these targets since profit doesn’t seem to be an element and the sides are polarised.

