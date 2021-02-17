Cybersecurity Expert Commentary: Hacker Claims To Have Stolen Files Belonging To Law Firm Jones Day

A hacker claims to have stolen files belonging to the global law firm Jones Day and posted many of them on the dark web. Jones Day said in a statement that they are investigating the breach and are in discussion with affected clients and respective authorities.
Experts Comments
This second breach of a customer of Accellion highlights the importance of ensuring that services used by an organisation are properly secured and that vendor security is taken seriously, as when you use their services you are still responsible for the data they handle for you. In order to manage and identify any risks introduced by third-parties, it is best practice to include them in the security assessments of your organisation. When doing this make sure that contracts with vendors allow for.....Read More
This second breach of a customer of Accellion highlights the importance of ensuring that services used by an organisation are properly secured and that vendor security is taken seriously, as when you use their services you are still responsible for the data they handle for you. In order to manage and identify any risks introduced by third-parties, it is best practice to include them in the security assessments of your organisation. When doing this make sure that contracts with vendors allow for this and also stipulate to the vendor their security obligations and your security requirements. Vendors should always be considering security in their offerings themselves. They should also take seriously good security practices when developing their services- performing security assessments, and implementing any identified remedial actions, as well as those reported to them from their customers.Read Less
In recent years legal and accountancy firms have been increasingly targeted as a pivot point to access data for larger organisations that are clients of these firms. This is because it is understood that associated legal and accountancy firms may not have the level of rigour in terms of cybersecurity that their clients may have implemented. Unfortunately, these firms may hold or be custodians to very sensitive data, but not have the controls to protect it. You can outsource the service, but you.....Read More
In recent years legal and accountancy firms have been increasingly targeted as a pivot point to access data for larger organisations that are clients of these firms. This is because it is understood that associated legal and accountancy firms may not have the level of rigour in terms of cybersecurity that their clients may have implemented. Unfortunately, these firms may hold or be custodians to very sensitive data, but not have the controls to protect it. You can outsource the service, but you can’t outsource the risk.
Attackers will always go for the weakest link and it's quite easy to identify where that is by examining corporate financial return or corporate announcement documents.Read Less
What we are seeing now are the effects of the Accellion intrusion from December, which has already been discussed in relation to for example Singtel and others. It’s an external file-sharing solution that’s decades-old and has been used by several organizations. As we are seeing more and more data related to the breach hitting the news, other organizations that have used the services should review and prepare processes to inform any clients and any individuals for whom data has been.....Read More
What we are seeing now are the effects of the Accellion intrusion from December, which has already been discussed in relation to for example Singtel and others. It’s an external file-sharing solution that’s decades-old and has been used by several organizations. As we are seeing more and more data related to the breach hitting the news, other organizations that have used the services should review and prepare processes to inform any clients and any individuals for whom data has been processed on this platform. Noting that we are approaching a two-month mark from when the breach likely occurred, those who suspect they may be affected should consider informing any affected data subjects at the soonest in line with current privacy legislation and not wait and hope for the best.Read Less
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
The Accellion breach highlights one of the key weaknesses of external file transfer systems, but also the over-arching issue of security versus convenience. When uploading any kind of sensitive file to an online repository, document transfer service, or even attach it to an email, it is best practice to encrypt the said file, and then provide your intended recipient with the decryption key through alternate means. This ensures that should a breach occur, your files are not in plaintext for the.....Read More
The Accellion breach highlights one of the key weaknesses of external file transfer systems, but also the over-arching issue of security versus convenience. When uploading any kind of sensitive file to an online repository, document transfer service, or even attach it to an email, it is best practice to encrypt the said file, and then provide your intended recipient with the decryption key through alternate means. This ensures that should a breach occur, your files are not in plaintext for the taking. It may be tempting and convenient to trust reputable external services, but when it comes to sensitive files, such as the legal documents affected in this case, there is no substitute for robust encryption and keeping unprotected instances local only.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Mitch Mallard, Threat Intelligence Analyst, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Accellion breach highlights one of the key weaknesses of external file transfer systems, but also the over-arching issue of security vs convenience...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/cybersecurity-expert-commentary-hacker-claims-to-have-stolen-files-belonging-to-law-firm-jones-day
Facebook Message
@Mitch Mallard, Threat Intelligence Analyst, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Accellion breach highlights one of the key weaknesses of external file transfer systems, but also the over-arching issue of security vs convenience...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/cybersecurity-expert-commentary-hacker-claims-to-have-stolen-files-belonging-to-law-firm-jones-day