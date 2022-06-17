DOE’s Latest Cyber Strategies Report – Expert Commentary?

Following the Department of Energy’s report released yesterday on National Cyber-Informed Engineering Strategies, experts commented below.
Following the Department of Energy’s report released yesterday on National Cyber-Informed Engineering Strategies, experts commented below.
The DOE’s National Cyber-Informed Engineering Strategy Report is a breath of fresh air for the state of our nation’s cybersecurity when it comes to infrastructure. The fact that the relationship (or lack thereof) between the OT and IT is spelled out in the document as a major gap is recognition of one of the biggest issues facing critical infrastructure.
The inclusion of Zero Trust technologies in this report is another huge step toward securing our critical infrastructure and utilities. By having the OT networks secured with Zero Trust we can ensure that the environments are truly Air Gapped and that devices that shouldn’t be on those networks aren’t given access. The report, along with its five strategic pillars and the recommended actions listed are a model that utility organizations can use to strategically increase their security.