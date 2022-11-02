Dropbox Says It Has Been Breached By Hackers, Experts Reactions

Dropbox has suffered a security breach after threat actors stole 130 code repositories after gaining access to one of its GitHub accounts using employee credentials stolen in a phishing attack.
The company discovered the attackers breached the account on October 14 when GitHub notified it of suspicious activity that started one day before the alert was sent.
“To date, our investigation has found that the code accessed by this threat actor contained some credentials—primarily, API keys—used by Dropbox developers,” Dropbox revealed on Tuesday.
Dropbox, like its other storage peers, is a super aggregator of data. This makes them an attractive target for hackers, and it also puts the onus on Dropbox to make itself harder to break than would otherwise be expected. So even if they do security better, they have to do it a lot better than a normal company of their size and revenue to avoid being a victim.In time, we’ll learn which companies did security right and were motivated before, during and after a breach by the right motives and goals. Transparency is always a good thing here, and acting quickly, having a plan, learning from lessons, taking accountability and facing hard truths. But time will tell. And there is always a lesson to be learned from every iteration of an incident response plan and process. Anyone can suffer an infrastructure breach, and everyone can learn from each other how to get more resilient and avoid information breaches.
It seems from the outside looking in that Dropbox knows their own weaknesses and have plans they are accelerating to improve identity security and strengthen authentication and authorization. My advice is to keep going, look for single points of failure, be as transparent as you can post incident, as for external advisors post incident even if it’s under NDA, update risk assessments, get those lessons learned, continue to act with customers and partners in mind first and foremost. History will see you as a hero or a villain, never a victim, so make decisions to be the hero.
Dropbox and all public and private sector organizations should carry a post breach mindset with them on a daily basis with the assumption that motivated and well-funded hackers will be successful in the initial breach attempts. What happens next is critical because as Defenders we should be threat hunting around the clock to root out potential malicious activity before material losses occur.
As MFA adoption increases in popularity, we see criminals adapt their methods to bypass MFA controls by tricking the users in increasingly sophisticated ways. This is why phishing resistant MFA is strongly advised so that social engineering attcks have less likelihood of succeeding. From a technology perspective, this principle of phishing resistant applies beyond MFA and to any system or process a human interacts with. Ultimately though, social engineering is about tricking people, and so, we cannot overlook the importance of timely and appropriate user awareness and training to help them understand the threats that are present, how to identify them, and how to report any suspicious activity.
While the impression of hackers is usually of technical geniuses using brilliant attack methods and sophisticated tools to skirt defensive measures, the reality is far from it. A majority of cyber incidents, such as this case, are due to preventable human error or simple methods of attack such as stolen credentials or Phishing. For enterprises and other organizations, emphasizing a culture of data security from top down goes a long way toward heading off human error and mistakes which could lead to stolen credentials and subsequent breaches. Also, expanding the toolkit of preventative data protection methods is an absolute necessity. Let’s face it—traditional protections just aren’t working, mostly because they focus on the borders around sensitive data and access through those borders. The solution is actually quite simple: protect the data itself! Data-centric methods such as tokenization and format-preserving encryption obfuscate sensitive data elements while retaining data format, making this approach ideal for organizations that want to work with protected data within their workflows without de-protecting that data.
Phishing continues to grow in popularity amongst hackers as other security measures improve while it remain effective and cheap. There are some things that can be made to circumvent those specific threats, including using password managers that are browser integrated where the password manager will not have a matching domain and hence not submit a password in phishing cases, or the use of yubikeys that validate the claim for the identity of the site for the second factor with the same effect.
What we can note here that is positive is that while the user affected had access to repos made available to most developers in the organization, this did not include the core product repositories. The less great part is that both staff and partner personal data were stored in git repositories, hopefully this only relate to contact information relevant to developers, but from the released information this is not entirely clear.