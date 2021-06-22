Expert Comments

Ethical Hacker Shares Insight On My Egg Bank Ransomware Attack

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Casey Ellis

BACKGROUND:

Ethical Hacker Shares Insight on the latest ransomware attack on My Egg Bank, a Georgia-based fertility clinic.

Experts Comments

Casey Ellis
June 22, 2021
CTO and Founder
Bugcrowd

This breach is an intensely personal reminder of the complex cybersecurity risks which exist in all IT security systems.

This breach is an intensely personal reminder of the complex cybersecurity risks which exist in all IT security systems. Vulnerabilities exist in every platform, and in spite of the best efforts of companies holding data as sensitive as My Egg Bank exposures can and do happen.  

 

The notion of securing data as personal as what has been compromised here against the variety of possible threat actors can seem like an insurmountable task, but that's where the crowd of hackers acting in

.....Read More

This breach is an intensely personal reminder of the complex cybersecurity risks which exist in all IT security systems. Vulnerabilities exist in every platform, and in spite of the best efforts of companies holding data as sensitive as My Egg Bank exposures can and do happen.  

 

The notion of securing data as personal as what has been compromised here against the variety of possible threat actors can seem like an insurmountable task, but that's where the crowd of hackers acting in good faith comes into level the playing field. A crowdsourced cybersecurity approach enables healthcare professionals to assess and mitigate the risks associated with disparate data sources and infrastructure so that patients do not have to worry about the privacy of their data. It’s imperative health organizations up-level their current cybersecurity measures with external security researchers via a bug bounty or vulnerability disclosure program (VDP) to help identify and disclose vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them.  

 

By doing so, organizations can learn of security issues before the adversary does, protect their users, and avoid a devastating breach. Failing to ensure security at the scale needed will grant attackers access to large quantities of patient data, as well as the ability to inject ransomware into insecure healthcare networks." 10fold1-facebook

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Commentary – Australian Firms Could Be Forced To Declare...

Turbotax Customer Data Breach – Cyber Expert Comments

Int’l. Cybercrime Prevention Act Rafted To Boost CI Security

Supermarket Chain Wegmans Notifies Customers Of Data Breach

South Korean Nuclear Institute Attacked By North Korea Hacking Group

Experts Insight On Carnival Cruises Recent Data Breach

Google Docs Used To Host Phishing Attacks

Protecting Amazon Prime Day Shoppers From Online Fraud – Expert...

Experts React: San Francisco Water Treatment Plant Breach

Expert Weighs In On Biden Tells Putin Certain Cyberattacks Should...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy