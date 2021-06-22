Ethical Hacker Shares Insight On My Egg Bank Ransomware Attack

BACKGROUND:
Ethical Hacker Shares Insight on the latest ransomware attack on My Egg Bank, a Georgia-based fertility clinic.
This breach is an intensely personal reminder of the complex cybersecurity risks which exist in all IT security systems. Vulnerabilities exist in every platform, and in spite of the best efforts of companies holding data as sensitive as My Egg Bank exposures can and do happen.
The notion of securing data as personal as what has been compromised here against the variety of possible threat actors can seem like an insurmountable task, but that's where the crowd of hackers acting in
The notion of securing data as personal as what has been compromised here against the variety of possible threat actors can seem like an insurmountable task, but that's where the crowd of hackers acting in good faith comes into level the playing field. A crowdsourced cybersecurity approach enables healthcare professionals to assess and mitigate the risks associated with disparate data sources and infrastructure so that patients do not have to worry about the privacy of their data. It’s imperative health organizations up-level their current cybersecurity measures with external security researchers via a bug bounty or vulnerability disclosure program (VDP) to help identify and disclose vul
nerabilities before adversaries can exploit them.
By doing so, organizations can learn of security issues before the adversary does, protect their users, and avoid a devastating breach. Failing to ensure security at the scale needed will grant attackers access to large quantities of patient data, as well as the ability to inject ransomware into insecure healthcare networks."
