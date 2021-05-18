Eufy Breach May Have Shown Footage Of Your Home To Strangers

As reported by Digital Trends, IoT company Eufy showed users the wrong video footage on Monday. Users from around the world reported they could see other peoples’ feeds and even control their cameras. All of their contact details could also be accessed.

Anker, the parent company of Eufy, confirmed the issue took place in numerous countries and was due to a software bug during a server update. The issue was reportedly corrected within an hour of being discovered at 5:30 a.m. ET today, but Eufy has been light on details regarding exactly how the breach happened.

Experts Comments