Businesses in the UK are under attack, suffering the third-highest rate of ransomware infiltration behind the US and Canada over the past year. Desperate to get back to business as usual, companies in the UK are twice as likely to pay a ransom compared to the global average – a tactic that does not guarantee a resolution.
UK businesses are amongst the most targeted worldwide for ransomware attacks, which continue to evolve. While many businesses have preparedness plans in place for ransomware attacks, they may not be factoring in the latest technology advances that could see them minimise the impact of an attack, without paying a ransom. By backing up data to read-only snapshots from which organisations can recover, helps secure critical data since snapshots can’t be modified, deleted, or encrypted, even if admin credentials have been compromised.
Very important is the ability to recover from a ransomware attack at speed and at scale because business can’t resume until data is restored. It’s possible to achieve petabyte recovery at scale, with up to 270TB/hr data recovery performance. Therefore infrastructure which supports rapid recovery should be high on the priority list to facilitate a quick return to operations which minimises the impact of a breach.