Exclusive Comments On Medibank Data Breach

Following the news this morning that Medibank, Australia’s biggest health insurer has suffered a data breach, cybersecurity experts reacted below.
The data breach suffered by Medibank is worrying, especially following the Optus cyber-attack which also hit Australia only a few weeks ago. Highly sensitive personal information was accessed by the hackers, which raises concern about adequate cyber protection. Businesses and industries that hold large amounts of sensitive consumer data, such as health insurers, the transportation sector, and the banking sector, must invest better in safeguarding technologies to prevent hackers from accessing personal information.
Cloud security measures are imperative in ensuring stronger protection against cybercriminals. The cybersecurity industry is working towards a ‘passwordless’ future because passwords are easily guessed or hacked by cybercriminals. Solutions such as authenticator apps, multi-factor authentication or single-sign on can ensure greater protection against cyber-attacks. Alongside no passwords, businesses must also strive for a zero-trust approach to security where users are continuously verified when trying to access applications or resources. Cloud security solutions can also limit the impact and scope of potential data breaches. Beyond the individual level, organisations and public bodies need to ensure they deploy more robust and, crucially, flexible security measures in future to mitigate against such breaches and protect highly sensitive data.