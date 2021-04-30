Experian Leaked Consumer Credit Scores – Expert Commentary

BACKGROUND:

Brian Krebs’ report that Experian API Exposed Credit Scores of Most Americans says: “Experian just fixed a weakness with a partner website that let anyone look up the credit score of tens of millions of Americans just by supplying their name and mailing address… Experian says it has plugged the data leak, but the researcher who reported the finding says he fears the same weakness may be present at countless other lending websites that work with the credit bureau.”

Experts Comments