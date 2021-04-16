Expert Advice Developers to Improve Software Security After NAME:WRECK Disclosure

The NAME:WRECK vulnerability disclosure showed the complexities developers are navigating through today. It remains to be seen if malicious actors have taken advantage of the vulnerabilities, but the scale of the software issue was evident as it affects millions of IoT devices.

The disclosure put some blame on the developers who unknowingly were using insecure code to create the software. Developers have a tough job today to satisfy the growth needs of their employers who are looking for any competitive edge as the economy recovers from the pandemic. This need for speed forces developers to reuse code from open source libraries which may have been left unchecked for years or decades.

