Expert Advice Developers to Improve Software Security After NAME:WRECK Disclosure

The NAME:WRECK vulnerability disclosure showed the complexities developers are navigating through today. It remains to be seen if malicious actors have taken advantage of the vulnerabilities, but the scale of the software issue was evident as it affects millions of IoT devices. 

The disclosure put some blame on the developers who unknowingly were using insecure code to create the software. Developers have a tough job today to satisfy the growth needs of their employers who are looking for any competitive edge as the economy recovers from the pandemic. This need for speed forces developers to reuse code from open source libraries which may have been left unchecked for years or decades. 

Craig Sanderson
April 16, 2021
VP of Security Products
Infoblox

These incidents give us an opportunity to take a look at potential prevention steps.

These incidents give us an opportunity to take a look at potential prevention steps. In this case, a robust DNS solution detects and stops 90% of malware that touch DNS on their way in and out of a network. An organization using DNS security gets an extra layer of protection for IP-enabled IoT devices and IoT gateways. Similarly, organizations can use policy rules to proactively protect against incoming threats. In this case, a rule to block external access to IoT devices would have eliminated the risk.

John Smith
April 16, 2021
Solution Architects EMEA and APAC
Veracode

The potential impact of exploiting the NAME:WRECK vulnerabilities are substantial, but software flaws are not a new threat for businesses.

As developers continue to share and reuse code, all parties in the software supply chain should collaborate to ensure the code is secure. The potential impact of exploiting the NAME:WRECK vulnerabilities are substantial, but software flaws are not a new threat for businesses and the cybersecurity sector. 



Our State of Software Security report found at least 76% of software used by the manufacturing industry has at least one security flaw, and the sector is the slowest to fix those flaws. This is the time when businesses, developers, and the cybersecurity sector should unite to keep society safe from harmful cyberattacks.

