Expert Advice On New Scam Claims To Turn Whatsapp Pink

WhatsApp users have been reporting that they are receiving links that claim to turn the application’s theme from its trademark green to pink. It also promises ‘‘new features” that have not been specified. Cyber experts have warned users to refrain from opening any such link. The concerning part is that the link has been masked as an official update from WhatsApp which is making people oblivious to its malicious intent. If a user clicks on the link, their phones might get hacked and they may even lose access to their Whatsapp account. As is the norm with WhatsApp users, many of them have been sharing this link unknowingly.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Malware exists on mobile phones and tablets in the same way as they always have on PC. Attackers use the lure of new product features to socially engineer users into downloading malware. We see our mobile devices as extensions of ourselves and think of them as inherently secure. With such a heavy focus on user privacy and freedom of inspection, many people are hesitant to leverage a security solution on their smartphone or tablet. This hesitation means that mobile users could be exposed to countless mobile threats without ever knowing it. Attackers take advantage of these knowledge gaps to infiltrate devices and steal sensitive data.
In many cases, an app or operating system vulnerability is the door into an organization’s infrastructure. Without visibility into vulnerable app or OS versions on employee devices, you have no way of knowing whether your organization is at risk and can’t proactively create access policies based on that data. However, steps can be taken in order to protect employees and their devices:
