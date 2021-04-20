Expert Advice On New Scam Claims To Turn Whatsapp Pink

WhatsApp users have been reporting that they are receiving links that claim to turn the application’s theme from its trademark green to pink. It also promises ‘‘new features” that have not been specified. Cyber experts have warned users to refrain from opening any such link. The concerning part is that the link has been masked as an official update from WhatsApp which is making people oblivious to its malicious intent. If a user clicks on the link, their phones might get hacked and they may even lose access to their Whatsapp account. As is the norm with WhatsApp users, many of them have been sharing this link unknowingly.

Experts Comments