Expert Comments

Expert Advise Banks On How To Stop Rise In Fraudulent Impersonators

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

New research from Barclays shows that impersonation scams are on the rise, in which fraudsters pretend to be the bank via email or message.

Banks must do more to help their customers to avoid scams with confidence. The most discerning of customers have taken to hunting down spelling mistakes and grammar errors to check if an email really is from their bank. It’s an unacceptable addition to the busy, working day. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Sundeep Tengur
February 03, 2021
Senior Business Solutions Manager,
SAS UK & Ireland

Financial organisations must also encourage customers to speak out when they’re suspicious of a new scam.

The rise of impersonation scams means that banks must work harder than ever to prove themselves trustworthy amid this crisis. As well as monitoring customer accounts closely to spot suspicious behaviour like large amounts of money being transferred to new accounts, they must also encourage those who have been scammed to share their experiences, while training their anti-fraud tech to ensure these do not happen again.

 

The crisis has provided fraudsters with countless new methods of attack.

.....Read More

The rise of impersonation scams means that banks must work harder than ever to prove themselves trustworthy amid this crisis. As well as monitoring customer accounts closely to spot suspicious behaviour like large amounts of money being transferred to new accounts, they must also encourage those who have been scammed to share their experiences, while training their anti-fraud tech to ensure these do not happen again.

 

The crisis has provided fraudsters with countless new methods of attack. Accompanying behavioural changes from consumers during the pandemic are only making it more difficult for static rules-based detection tools to cope. Anomaly detection is one of the key measures in identifying fraud, allowing organisations to understand significant deviations from normal behaviour on customer accounts. Existing fraud detection models need to adapt to this new 'normal' based on the very latest data, and where this isn’t the case the likelihood is we'll unfortunately see more fraud fall through the cracks. 

 

To counter impersonation scams, consumers and banks must be more vigilant than ever before. Financial organisations must also encourage customers to speak out when they’re suspicious of a new scam. From here, they must not only reassure the customer, but ensure that they have the technology to beat the next case of fraud. Intelligent, automated anti-fraud tools, driven by customer experiences and insight, will be key to catching the criminals and helping protect the public.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

What Expert Says On VMWare ESXi Vulnerability To Encrypt Virtual...

Expert Insight On Babuk Ransomware Attack

Experts Reaction On Agent Tesla New Variants To Bypass Endpoint...

Experts Reaction On Hackers Steal Foxtons Customer Data

Expert Advice After SMS Bandits Leader Arrested For Large-Scale Phishing...

Biometrics Set To Authenticate Over $3 Trillion Payment Transactions By...

Experts Reaction On Serco Ransomware Attack

Expert Insight On BT Report Confiming CISOs Under Pressure

Experts Advise After Personal Data Of 1.4 Million Washington Exposed

UK Research And Innovation Suffers Ransomware Attack