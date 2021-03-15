Expert Comments

Expert Advise On Netflix Crackdown On Password Sharing

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

As reported by BBC News, Netflix is trialing a crackdown on password sharing. Some users have reported seeing a screen saying, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

A spokesperson told the BBC: “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so.” A decision has yet to be made as to whether the company will roll this out across its network. In the trial, users can verify they are allowed to access the account by a code, sent via text or email.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
March 15, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

Creating complex passwords, combined with a password manager, will reduce your risk of compromise.

If I were to ask people if they share their email account password with anyone else, the vast majority would probably say “absolutely no chance!”… but when it comes to media services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Spotify, such password sharing is actually quite common. It may sound innocent, but when people are using the same password for their media service that they use for other accounts, it starts to become dangerous, and the risk of account compromises increases.

 

We ran some research

.....Read More

If I were to ask people if they share their email account password with anyone else, the vast majority would probably say “absolutely no chance!”… but when it comes to media services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Spotify, such password sharing is actually quite common. It may sound innocent, but when people are using the same password for their media service that they use for other accounts, it starts to become dangerous, and the risk of account compromises increases.

 

We ran some research that found that over a quarter of people surveyed had willingly given away their passwords to someone else. This may not sound worrying when you know the other party with whom you are sharing the password, with but what if they pass it on to someone without thinking?

 

However, it is unrealistic to expect that people are going to stop sharing their accounts completely, so my advice would be to regularly change your passwords in order to flush out anyone who has gained access over the last year who shouldn’t have. Creating complex passwords, combined with a password manager, will reduce your risk of compromise.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Remote Working – Comments And Advice

Experts Statements On New Ransomware Threat To Unpatched Microsoft Exchange...

Experts Reaction On iPhone Hack To Help Keep Women Safe

What Experts Say When To Patch Microsoft Exchange Vulnerabilities

Expert Reaction On South And City College In Birmingham Hit...

Experts Reaction On Home Office Tests Web-Spying Powers With Help...

F5 Urges Customers To Patch Critical Big-IP Pre-auth RCE Bug

Fake Icon Delivers NanoCore Trojan – Experts Perspectives

Experts On University Of Lancashire Suffers Cyber Attack

Security Flaw In Popular iPhone App Exposes Call Recordings Of...