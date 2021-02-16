Expert Advise To New Phishing Campaign Using Bazar Trojan

Security researchers at Fortinet have discovered a new phishing campaign that uses a variant of the Bazar trojan which uses anti-analysis techniques to make it more difficult for antivirus software to detect. The anti-analysis techniques use different techniques such as hiding malicious APIs in the code, extra code obfuscation, and encrypting part of the code to make it difficult to analyze.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Phishing emails will always continue to target people due to their relatively high click rate, as many victims feel compelled to click on links and attachments due to the increasingly clever luring techniques used by threat actors. With motivating factors such as a believable sounding prize, it can only take the victim one momentary lapse in concentration to click through, and then the harm is done.
Trojans can be extremely damaging once inside a network, and if undetected the damage can be.....Read More
Phishing emails will always continue to target people due to their relatively high click rate, as many victims feel compelled to click on links and attachments due to the increasingly clever luring techniques used by threat actors. With motivating factors such as a believable sounding prize, it can only take the victim one momentary lapse in concentration to click through, and then the harm is done.
Trojans can be extremely damaging once inside a network, and if undetected the damage can be costly. Constant quality training is a strong defence when it comes to mitigating such attacks and teaching people to spend a moment before being too quick to click. Updating is another key line of defence for all organisations, as leaving systems unpatched even for a moment could be all it takes for a malicious actor to jump on a new vulnerability and attack.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Constant quality training is a strong defence when it comes to mitigating such attacks...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/expert-advise-to-new-phishing-campaign-using-bazar-trojan
Facebook Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Constant quality training is a strong defence when it comes to mitigating such attacks...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/expert-advise-to-new-phishing-campaign-using-bazar-trojan