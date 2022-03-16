Expert Comment: Facebook Fined $18.6M Over String Of 2018 Breaches Of EU’s GDPR

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has been fined €17 million (~$18.6 million) by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) over a string of historical data breaches.
Companies need to realize that GDPR is a data privacy regulation that has teeth. By now, many companies have been fined by the Data Protection Commission in Ireland, including big brands like Google, British Airways, and Marriott. These are just a few of the multi-million Euro fines that have been handed out in the past four years since GDPR became enforceable. It should be clear by now that more big fines will be handed out if organizations fail to take data privacy seriously. The former information commissioner Elizabeth Denham pointed out something a couple of years that many companies don’t yet seem to understand: The personal data that they are processing and storing is not their property. They have only been entrusted with it. That is a big difference. So what can organizations like Meta do to protect their customer’s data adequately? It may seem obvious, but they need to take a serious approach to data security. There are proven methods available which can prevent such data breaches from happening. Modern Data Security Platforms that offer different protection methods to preserve privacy are a great example.Read Less
