Expert Comment On Darktrace Set For IPO

Cyber-security firm Darktrace has said it intends to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, with reports showing the company is seeking to raise £3bn to fund product development. 

In response to this news, please see a comment from cybersecurity expert.

Sri Sundaralingam
April 13, 2021
VP of Security and Cloud Solutions
ExtraHop

The growth of the NDR category underscores the unique value that the network vantage point can provide for security teams.

As advanced threats continue to evolve and evade traditional tools, security leaders are seeking new approaches to improve visibility, detection, and response. The growth of the NDR category underscores the unique value that the network vantage point can provide for security teams especially as resources move to the cloud, remote sites, and even the home office.

