Expert Comment On DMA: Give Power To The People

Followings the EU’s agreement on the Digital Markets Act last night, the world’s farthest reaching law to address Big Tech’s monopoly, cyber security experts reacted below.

The act will stop tech ‘gatekeepers’ from using their power to box in users and squash emerging rivals, creating a fairer, more competitive market. Google will no longer be able to offer targeted ads without users’ consent and Apple may have to allow alternatives to the App Store on iPhones. Violators of the law could face penalties of up to 20% of global revenue.