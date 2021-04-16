Expert Comments

Expert Comment On DPC Facebook Investigation

Please see below for comment by cybersecurity expert on the Irish Data Protection Commission launching an investigation into the Facebook data breach that caused the leak of 533 million phone numbers:

Chris Strand
April 16, 2021
Chief Compliance Officer
IntSights

The DPC’s decision to open an investigation into the Facebook data breach that resulted in 533 million phone numbers being leaked for free online shows the intent between member states within the EU to seek a balance between ensuring the GDPR is properly enforcing the legal obligation on data controllers. It also keeps the law consistently positioned to be the reigning baseline standard for international data privacy disputes.   

 

The DPC was instrumental in enforcing a fine on Twitter when 32.8 million credentials ended up online last year. That case and the Facebook investigation will draw an increased spotlight on how to enforce the GDPR as a baseline involving an international entity as well as the use of article 65 as a vehicle for dispute resolution, which I believe will increase the importance of the GDPR as regulation and the guidance within. 

 

The Irish regulators are determined for businesses that hold so much personal data to take privacy and security seriously, and cases such as this one could certainly cause a shake-up for international tech giants and set new precedence on how they are doing business in the future.

