Expert Comment on Irish Health Service Ransomware Attack

Following the news that Ireland’s health service has closed down its computer systems after a ‘significant ransomware attack’, please see below for comment from security experts.
Ireland’s health service being closed down due to a ransomware attack signals yet another attack on critical infrastructure. At a time when healthcare has been under immeasurable pressure, it’s clear cyber criminals won’t hold back no matter what disruption is caused.
Outdated IT systems stand little chance against these attacks, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated in nature. A simple click on a link or web pop-up is enough to let the hackers in and bring everything to a standstill......Read More
Ransomware gangs are becoming gradually more organized and efficient. They carefully select and purposely target those organizations with no viable choice but to pay the ransom, oftentimes, targeting the most vulnerable organizations and businesses. Untraceable payments in cryptocurrencies grant virtual impunity to the attackers.
Healthcare organisations have been a major target since the start of the pandemic, and as a result need to ensure they take every precaution necessary to protect patient data. Hundreds of hospitals, medical offices, and imaging centres have contributed to over a billion exposed records; Ireland's health service, the Health Service Executive, has become one of many.
Strategic investments in cybersecurity will make a significant impact on protecting healthcare businesses against cyber security risks, which will potentially save billions in the long run. To prevent future ransomware attacks and safeguard highly sensitive information, organisations must have full visibility and control over their data. This can be accomplished by leveraging multi-faceted solutions that defend against malware on any endpoint, enforce real-time access control, detect misconfigurations, encrypt sensitive data at rest, and prevent data leakage. What’s more, healthcare organisations need to ensure adequate employee training to protect from ransomware. Employees must be able to identify phishing attempts and illegitimate emails, which is the primary vector for ransomware attacks.
The success of this ransomware campaign is concerning for so many reasons. Previous attacks such as WannaCry in 2017, which cost the NHS £92million and saw 19,000 appointments cancelled, are a stark reminder of the consequences this kind of cyberattack can have. They're callous, and what's devastating is that they can lead to the loss of life.
Sadly, the higher the criticality and business or human impact an attack has, the more likely the victim is to pay. Healthcare organisations are at the top of the human impact chain, but they are also very vulnerable to cyber attacks as they often don’t have significant IT security budgets to invest in the most comprehensive protection capabilities. SecOps teams are doing their best to prevent breaches but they are under constant attack from highly sophisticated threats.
Over the past few months, we’ve seen ransomware attacks crippling hospital IT systems in France, Spain and now Ireland. Hospitals are susceptible to getting caught in the crossfire of large-scale attacks because many have vulnerabilities in networks and devices that are connected to the internet and it's difficult to prevent against users clicking on phishing links. This is what ransomware relies on.
Ransomware attacks against any organisation can have serious consequences, but in the case of healthcare services, any downtime could cause real harm to real people in need of medical treatment. Unfortunately, healthcare systems include a lot of legacy infrastructure which is difficult or sometimes impossible to patch, making those systems a soft target.
Attacks against the Healthcare sector are abhorrent and we hope that Ireland’s health service can recover as quickly as possible to minimise the damage and risk to life. Since 2019, the Healthcare sector has seen a shift from breaches caused by Internal actors to primarily External actors. Healthcare now matches the trend seen in other sectors and reflects how, in recent years, human-operated ransomware has become a prevalent and an impactful threat to organisations worldwide.
