The Importance Of New EU Cybersecurity Regulations, Experts Weigh In

The president and CEO of Colonial Pipeline is giving a public account of the initial hours following the ransomware attack last month. This comes at an interesting time as elsewhere, EU officials are negotiating the details of a draft bill that will increase cybersecurity requirements on critical companies such as energy and electricity suppliers, as well as technology suppliers like cloud-computing companies.
As Europe works to pass new draft cybersecurity legislation to increase security requirements for critical infrastructure companies, all eyes today turned to Washington where the US Senate met to discuss the disastrous consequences of last month’s Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. The attack serves as a stark reminder of why this bill was put forward to the European Union in December. It opens the eyes of many to how software now makes up the heart of our global infrastructure, and why it is so important that any and all aspects of critical infrastructure – such as energy and electricity – should be running on software that is secure by design. Businesses that work quickly to adapt their processes and implement the highest standards of software security will help set the stage for the rest of the industry, while serving as an example of our secure digital future.Read Less
