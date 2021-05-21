Expert Commentary: Android Apps Exposed Data Of Millions Of Users Through Cloud Authentication Failures

BACKGROUND:

Researchers analyzing Android apps have discovered serious cloud misconfigurations leading to the potential exposure of data belonging to over 100 million users. In a report published on Thursday by Check Point Research, the cybersecurity firm said no less than 23 popular mobile apps contained a variety of “misconfigurations of third party cloud services.” According to CPR, the 23 Android apps examined — including a taxi app, logo maker, screen recorder, fax service, and astrology software — leaked data including email records, chat messages, location information, user IDs, passwords, and images. In 13 cases, sensitive data was publicly available in unsecured cloud setups. These apps accounted for between 10,000 and 10 million downloads each.

Experts Comments