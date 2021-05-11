Expert Commentary: CaptureRx Data Breach

BACKGROUND:

CaptureRx is notifying healthcare providers’ clients that unauthorized access to certain files could have exposed patient details like medical records, name, date of birth, and prescription information. CaptureRx recently announced that it became aware of unusual activity involving certain of its electronic files. While, investigating the unusual activity, on February 19, 2021, they found that certain files were accessed and acquired on February 6, 2021 without authorization.

