Expert Commentary: Chinese Data-Scraping Startup Leaked Its 408 GB Database Online

A Chinese data-scraping social media management firm named Socialaarks has exposed over 200 million users of Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, as its entire 408 GB of data leaked online. The security incident resulted from an ElasticSearch server misconfiguration, which was set to public access without password protection. The exposed set includes public data as well as private information including phone numbers and email addresses. In detail, the researchers have found the following in the exposed server: 11,651,162 Instagram user profiles, 66,117,839 LinkedIn user profiles, and 81,551,567 Facebook user profiles.

