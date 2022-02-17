Expert Commentary On BlackCat Ransomware Claims Ownership Of Swissport Attack

Last week, Swissport was hit by a ransomware attack that caused flight delays and service disruption. BlackCat ransomware has now claimed they were behind the attack and stole data containing images of passports, internal business memos and personal information of job candidates.

Dubbed the “most sophisticated” ransomware group of 2021, BlackCat ransomware has already become quite infamous within the cybersecurity community. Earlier in February, some of its members confirmed the group was linked to the notorious BlackMatter operation. After this attack, it is likely the group will continue to strike, aiming for larger corporations or even government organizations.

