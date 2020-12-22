Expert Commentary On Crypto Exchange EXMO Hacked

In response to reports that British cryptocurrency exchange EXMO has disclosed that unknown attackers withdrew almost 5% of its total assets after compromising its hot wallets, cybersecurity experts at Cerberus Sentinel and Clear Skies offer perspective.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are attractive targets for cybercriminals for many reasons.
A best practice is not to store and hold large amounts of funds in hot wallets on exchanges but rather transfer to either a cold hardware wallet (that has appropriate recovery codes set and stored securely) or to a standard bank account as the case may be on completion of the exchange transaction. This seeks to reduce personal exposure and loss in case of an exchange compromise.
