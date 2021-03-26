Expert Commentary On UK Gov Cyber Security Report

The UK government announced its Cyber Security Breaches Survey – which confirmed that two in five UK firms have suffered a cyber-attack in the past 12 months. While this might not come as a surprise, the data further cements just how prevalent cyber-attacks are coming.
Experts Comments
The recent Cyber Security Breaches Survey from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport further shows the strain the pandemic has put on cyber resilience. In particular, it points out the additional complications of direct security and user monitoring with so many remote users and the added requirements for upgrades across hardware, software, and systems with more endpoints. This is in addition to the general pressure on resources during the pandemic which can cause continuity and maintenance to be prioritised ahead of real advancements in protection.
This experience is no different to many organisations in the public sector, as the need for increased cyber defence is consistent. Nominet has been working closely with the NCSC through the pandemic to bring critical organisations such as the NHS under the protection of PDNS. It has also launched PDNS Digital Roaming, an app which enables the use of PDNS away from the office environment, to facilitate more secure connections. In many ways, the past year has done a lot to evolve our cyber response during emergency situations. The impact will no doubt be felt across global cyber security strategies long into the future.Read Less
The findings of a latest cyber report from the UK government do not come as a surprise, but they should act as a stark reminder that organisations need to bolster and re-evaluate their cybersecurity strategy. Two in five UK firms experienced a cyber-attack in the past 12 months, and security needs to remain top of the agenda. The pandemic and the rapid move towards remote working has certainly posed new challenges, but businesses need to ensure they have the right cybersecurity policies and tools in place to enable and protect today’s workforce. Many organisations are no longer working in a traditional office or IT environment. It is essential that businesses take steps to evolve their security strategy as there has never been a greater need for strong and secure access. As this report shows, cyber threats are not set to go away anytime soon. Implementing adequate security measures that meet modern IT needs is a necessity in a world where new threats are awaiting to disrupt organisations.Read Less
Homeworking has made it far harder to monitor the enterprise security perimeter - a perimeter that has become the users themselves, as hackers could immediately look to take advantage of multiple user access points. But while IT teams are busy fighting fires like this, enabling the right access for the right people, they’re spreading themselves too thin in other areas of cybersecurity. This is all leading to them potentially missing a breach entirely.
Also developing under IT teams’ noses is the UK consumers’ current level of cyber hygiene, which could be making the situation far worse. As many as 24% of Brits have shared work passwords with a partner or family member during the pandemic – increasing the risk of passwords falling into the wrong hands and opening up the virtual doors to sensitive business information. This comes at a time when cybercriminals are out in full force – with almost half of Brits (48%) having been inundated by phishing attacks over the past six months.
What we are looking at today could be the first signs of a ‘cybersecurity pandemic.’ Businesses will do well to step up their cyber security defences and training for staff to stem the growing sophistication of cyber-attacks targeting their workers. We might fight cybercriminals with innovative, predictive AI-enabled identity security technology to protect the workforce access and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks and data leaks. If we aren’t careful, 2021 could see us face a security crisis in the digital world.Read Less
