Expert Input On 88% Of Medtech Executives Not Prepared For Cyberattack

Healthcare cyberattacks remain on the rise, yet an astounding 88% of MedTech leaders do not believe that their organisation is prepared to thwart a cyberattack. This according to a new survey of senior-level corporate and product executives at Fortune 1000 medical device manufacturers, digital and mobile health companies, and telehealth providers. Other key findings included:

80% have suffered at least one cyberattack in the past five years, including ransomware, malware, phishing, spoofing, and DDoS, with customer databases, employee information, and even R&D being targeted.

Only 18% believe the security built into their medical device products is strong, while 80% rated their organisation’s cybersecurity products as just adequate, or not robust.

80% of respondents believe that regulatory compliance is the biggest business benefit of implementing a strong cybersecurity strategy, yet only 28% rated themselves very aware/knowledgeable about forthcoming EU and US regulations.

