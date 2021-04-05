Expert Comments

Expert Insight: Arup’s Data Breach

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Industry leaders and experts provide an insight on the recent news about Arup, a global consultancy firm, and the data breach that it endured resulting in staff bank acct #’s and addresses being compromised.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Tom Garrubba
April 05, 2021
Senior Director and CISO
Shared Assessments

Ransomware is quickly becoming the most common form of harmful “ware” attacks levied by threat actors.

Ransomware is quickly becoming the most common form of harmful “ware” attacks levied by threat actors. In cyberspace, it is all about having a good defense. All organizations – regardless of their industry – must periodically gauge their cybersecurity posture to ensure adherence to recommended best practices and industry standards. This also includes gauging the cybersecurity posture of outsourced relationships.

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Reaction On Broward District Attacker Demanded $40Mil Ransom

Cisco Goes Passwordlesspatient PHIInadvertently Added To GitHub Artic Code Vault...

Cisco Goes Passwordless

Ransomware Is Quickly Becoming The Most Common Form Of Harmful...

Italian Menswear Brand Loses Corp Data in Ransomware Attack –...

How Microsoft Is Working To Confront Firmware Threats? Experts Weigh...

The Australian Inter-parliamentary Alliance On China’s Website Suffers Cyber-attack

Whistle-blower Claims Ubiquiti Networks Data Breach Was ‘catastrophic’

Chained Vulnerabilities in VMware vRealize Operations Could Lead to Unauthenticated...

MobiKwik Data Breach – Thoughts From Experts