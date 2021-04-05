Expert Insight: Arup’s Data Breach

Industry leaders and experts provide an insight on the recent news about Arup, a global consultancy firm, and the data breach that it endured resulting in staff bank acct #’s and addresses being compromised.
Dot Your Expert Comments
Ransomware is quickly becoming the most common form of harmful “ware” attacks levied by threat actors. In cyberspace, it is all about having a good defense. All organizations – regardless of their industry – must periodically gauge their cybersecurity posture to ensure adherence to recommended best practices and industry standards. This also includes gauging the cybersecurity posture of outsourced relationships.
