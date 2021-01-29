Expert Insight: Dark Web Criminals Selling Stolen Tesco Customers’ Account Details

A “treasure trove” of rifled personal data including user names, addresses and loyalty card balances was uncovered by the consumer campaign group. Cyber security experts say the information could be used to clone customer identities and gain illegal access to online shopping services. One seller on the dark web – hidden websites often used for illegal activities – claimed to have thousands of Tesco Clubcard account details for sale at 42p each.
