Expert Comments

Expert Insight: Dark Web Criminals Selling Stolen Tesco Customers’ Account Details

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

A “treasure trove” of rifled personal data including user names, addresses and loyalty card balances was uncovered by the consumer campaign group. Cyber security experts say the information could be used to clone customer identities and gain illegal access to online shopping services. One seller on the dark web – hidden websites often used for illegal activities – claimed to have thousands of Tesco Clubcard account details for sale at 42p each.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments

No More Expert Comments .....

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Insight On New Cybercrime Tool Can Build Phishing Pages...

Security Expert Re: Study Cites Biggest Security Threats To WordPress...

VIP Games Data Breach Exposes Millions Of Users’ Data

Emotet Takedown – What’s Next

It Is Wrong To Penalize Companies That Pay Ransoms –...

Expert Reaction On Apple iOS 14.4 Fixes Three Critical Security...

Experts Reaction On Hackers Can Access Your Phone Number From...

Expert Opinion On Fraud Epidemic In UK ‘Is Now National...

Experts On North Korea Hacking Campaign Response

Expert Commentary: Phishing Attack Impersonates UK NHS To Obtain Sensitive...