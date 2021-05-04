Expert Insight On Buer Malware Rewritten in Rust

BACKGROUND:

Proofpoint Research has released findings of a new variant of the Buer malware loader distributed via emails masquerading as shipping notices. The new strain is rewritten in a coding language called Rust. Key findings include: malware written in Rust enables the threat actor to better evade existing Buer detection capabilities, as well as Proofpoint observing RustyBuer campaigns delivering Cobalt Strike Beacon as a second-stage payload in some campaigns. Saumitra Das of Blue Hexagon offers perspective.

Experts Comments