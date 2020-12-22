Expert Insight On Flavors Designer Symrise Ransomware Attack

Flavor and fragrance developer Symrise has suffered a Clop ransomware attack where the attackers allegedly stole 500 GB of unencrypted files and encrypted close to 1,000 devices. Symrise is a major developer of flavors and fragrances used in over 30,000 products worldwide, including those from Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Unilever. Symrise generated €3.4 billion in revenue for 2019 and employs over 10,000 people.

Experts Comments