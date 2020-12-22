Expert Comments

Expert Insight On Flavors Designer Symrise Ransomware Attack

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Flavor and fragrance developer Symrise has suffered a Clop ransomware attack where the attackers allegedly stole 500 GB of unencrypted files and encrypted close to 1,000 devices. Symrise is a major developer of flavors and fragrances used in over 30,000 products worldwide, including those from Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Unilever. Symrise generated €3.4 billion in revenue for 2019 and employs over 10,000 people.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Garry Veale
December 22, 2020
Regional Director
Vectra

Ransomware will continue to be a potent tool in cybercriminals’ arsenals.

The Symrise ransomware attack that Clop Ransomware has now claimed responsibility for is another reminder that ransomware operators have changed their tactics and become far more targeted in their attacks. According to the ransomware gang, they were able to infiltrate the network of Symrise through phishing attacks and therefore steal personal information such as passport scans, emails and accounting documents.

 

With attacks such as this one, the performance and analytical power of AI is

.....Read More

The Symrise ransomware attack that Clop Ransomware has now claimed responsibility for is another reminder that ransomware operators have changed their tactics and become far more targeted in their attacks. According to the ransomware gang, they were able to infiltrate the network of Symrise through phishing attacks and therefore steal personal information such as passport scans, emails and accounting documents.

 

With attacks such as this one, the performance and analytical power of AI is needed to detect the indicators of ransomware behaviours and unusual activity within a network and the cloud. AI allows a faster, broader detection than humans and traditional signature-based tools simply cannot achieve.

 

Ransomware will continue to be a potent tool in cybercriminals’ arsenals as they attempt to exploit, coerce, and capitalise on organisations’ valuable digital assets. Organisations need to find a way to quickly and accurately detect and respond to the early stages of a ransomware operation compromising their systems.

  Read Less
Niamh Muldoon
December 22, 2020
Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA
OneLogin

Organizations can pro-actively defend against Ransomware by having crisis management in place that practice scenarios involving Ransomware.

Ransomware brings organizations grinding to a halt, causing havoc and shutting down business function in the worst instances. This is of particular concern for manufacturers and developers such as Symrise, for whom just-in-time supply chains mean a total shutdown constitutes a serious problem, for them as well as most likely for other companies at various stages of the supply chain. Organizations can pro-actively defend against Ransomware by having crisis management in place that practice

.....Read More

Ransomware brings organizations grinding to a halt, causing havoc and shutting down business function in the worst instances. This is of particular concern for manufacturers and developers such as Symrise, for whom just-in-time supply chains mean a total shutdown constitutes a serious problem, for them as well as most likely for other companies at various stages of the supply chain. Organizations can pro-actively defend against Ransomware by having crisis management in place that practice scenarios involving Ransomware. Key learnings come from crisis management table top exercises including business continuity gaps. That this particular ransomware uses an auction system will only make it profitable, and therefore more popular. The best defence against ransomware is a robust Business Continuity Plan which includes regular backups, version control and thorough testing of disaster recovery procedure]s. Companies that leverage cloud-based storage and automatic synching from end point devices will be well-placed to recover from such attacks, but should practice the recovery procedure to minimize downtime if an attack does occur. Rebuilding Customer Trust will be critical to Symrise future brand success and this can be achieved with transparent constant communication as well as continued investment in CyberSecurity. Considering should be given to partnering with Trusted Security expertise who can support Symrise rebuild this trust and their success.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Microsoft Confirming Breached In Recent SolarWinds Supply...

Expert Reaction On Microsoft Says It Identified 40+ Victims Of...

Expert Commentary On Crypto Exchange EXMO Hacked

$10 Credit Cards, $2 PayPal Accounts + More Findings From...

Expert Says SolarWinds Cyber-Attack Serves Important Password Security Reminder

Experts On Android And iOS Users Blackmailed by ‘Goontact’ Spyware

Expert Reacted On Manchester To Explore Biometrics For Transport, Education...

Switzerland Charges Credit Suisse In Money Laundering Case – Comments...

Experts Insight On People’s Energy Data Breach

Massive Fraud Operation Facilitated By Evil Mobile Emulator Steals Millions...