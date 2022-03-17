Expert Insight On New Features Released By Instagram To Protect Young Users

According to TechCrunch, Instagram has announced the release of new safety tools for parents to use to protect young users. A new centralised hub, called the “Family Centre” has been introduced by Meta, providing parents with new supervision and safety features, giving parents transparency into their children’s Instagram usage habits. Parents can monitor time spent on the app, followed accounts and receive notifications of any accounts they have reported. The announcement comes as Meta have been criticised for not doing enough to protect vulnerable users.

Experts Comments