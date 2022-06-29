Expert Insight On RansomHouse Attacking AMD

AMD said it is investigating a potential data breach after RansomHouse, a relatively new data cybercrime operation, claims to have extorted data from the US chipmaker.

In addition to the fact that RansomHouse are focussing on large enterprises with weak security, Dr Darren Williams at ADX and ransomware prevention specialists, Blackfog notes that if an attacker wants to make their way in, they will, regardless of how weak or strong your password is, as their main focus is the data that leave with…