Expert Comments

Expert Insight On Scam-as-a-Service Operation Made More Than $6.5 Million In 2020

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

In a report released yesterday [https://www.group-ib.com/media/mammoth-migration/], security firm Group-IB has described a Russian-speaking scam operation that started targeting users of European marketplaces and classifieds.

The scheme, dubbed Classiscam, is an automated scam as a service designed to steal money and payment data. Experts have so far identified at least 40 active Classiscam gangs that use scam pages mimicking popular classified, marketplace, and delivery companies with every one of them running a separate Telegram bot.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments

No More Expert Comments .....

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Insight On Classiscam Expands To Europe

Experts Insight On Mimecast Breach

Expert Reaction On Microsoft Remained Most-spoofed Brand At End Of...

Ring Is Testing End-To-End Encrypted Videos For Their Smart Doorbells

Experts Insight On APT35 Recent Phishing Attacks

British Airways Subject To Lawsuit After Data Breach – Industry...

Expert Insight On Critical “Orbit Fox” WordPress Plugin Vulnerability

Physical Access To The Capital: Potential Security Risks

Healthcare Web App Attacks Up 51%; 498 Attacks/month, Per Org....

Experts Commentary On DarkMarket Being Taken Down By Europol