Expert Insight On Scam-as-a-Service Operation Made More Than $6.5 Million In 2020

In a report released yesterday [https://www.group-ib.com/media/mammoth-migration/], security firm Group-IB has described a Russian-speaking scam operation that started targeting users of European marketplaces and classifieds.

The scheme, dubbed Classiscam, is an automated scam as a service designed to steal money and payment data. Experts have so far identified at least 40 active Classiscam gangs that use scam pages mimicking popular classified, marketplace, and delivery companies with every one of them running a separate Telegram bot.

Experts Comments