Expert Insights: Dir Nat’l Intelligence Releases Annual Threat Assessment Thursday

The Director of National Intelligence just recently released the Annual Threat Assessment report, which cites concerns of increasing cyber threats from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Experts have seen an increase in attacks targeting cyber, technological, and military branches of the U.S. The annual report also emphasizes that the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to be the gravest threat to both national and international security.

Following two major cyber-espionage attacks (SolarWinds, Microsoft Exchange) involving Russia and China, the assessment stressed that cyberattacks remained an “acute” threat to national security.

Experts Comments