Expert Comments

Expert On ESET Report Shows 768% Growth In RDP Attacks

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Cybersecurity experts commented on the recent ESET Threat Report which shows an enormous increase in ransomware and RDP attacks; 768% growth of RDP attacks between Q1 and Q4 2020. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Chloé Messdaghi
February 10, 2021
VP of Strategy
Point3 Security

And 29B attempted attacks for the year is a reminder that the bad guys never take a break.

I love that they actually got the statistic – 768% increase in remote desktop attacks. That’s definitely a number we need to be paying attention to. And 29B attempted attacks for the year is a reminder that the bad guys never take a break. A few things everyone should remember:

  1. Password security is crucial. Make them long, make them different, make them strong. Have a password manager. Use 2FA (or MFA) to help add that extra layer of security. And please, don’t click on anything without
.....Read More

I love that they actually got the statistic – 768% increase in remote desktop attacks. That’s definitely a number we need to be paying attention to. And 29B attempted attacks for the year is a reminder that the bad guys never take a break. A few things everyone should remember:

  1. Password security is crucial. Make them long, make them different, make them strong. Have a password manager. Use 2FA (or MFA) to help add that extra layer of security. And please, don’t click on anything without verifying it with the sender first.
  2. Have a playbook. And make sure it’s kept up to date. If you don’t have a playbook you likely don’t know what you’re up against, which also means you’ll be up against that “something” sooner than you think.

As most of us continue to work remotely, double checking files and links is an extra step. You can’t just yell across the hall, or visit someone else at their desk. Doing any IT troubleshooting is sometimes more difficult as well. As convenient as we’ve made working remotely, it still presents these extra steps to help stay secure that some people aren’t yet willing to continue to do every single time. Be paranoid. As weird as you might feel, always be paranoid. When you let your guard down is when you fall victim.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Input On 88% Of Medtech Executives Not Prepared For...

Microsoft, Uber And Tesla Amongst Tech Companies Vulnerable To New...

Expert Reaction On Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Falls Victim To Ransomware...

Experts Reactions On Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Falls Victim to a...

mHealth App APIs Vulnerable To Attacks Exposing PII & PHI...

Expert Response To Ransomware Group Ziggy’s Shutdown

CEO On Experian Investigating If Involved In Brazilian Data Leak

Expert Reaction On UK Cyber Security Council Established To Support...

RDP Attack Escalation & Domestic Kitten APT – Expert Perspective

Hacker Breached Florida Treatment Plant To Poison The Water Supply