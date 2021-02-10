Expert On ESET Report Shows 768% Growth In RDP Attacks

Cybersecurity experts commented on the recent ESET Threat Report which shows an enormous increase in ransomware and RDP attacks; 768% growth of RDP attacks between Q1 and Q4 2020.
I love that they actually got the statistic – 768% increase in remote desktop attacks. That’s definitely a number we need to be paying attention to. And 29B attempted attacks for the year is a reminder that the bad guys never take a break. A few things everyone should remember:
As most of us continue to work remotely, double checking files and links is an extra step. You can’t just yell across the hall, or visit someone else at their desk. Doing any IT troubleshooting is sometimes more difficult as well. As convenient as we’ve made working remotely, it still presents these extra steps to help stay secure that some people aren’t yet willing to continue to do every single time. Be paranoid. As weird as you might feel, always be paranoid. When you let your guard down is when you fall victim.Read Less
