Expert On Hundreds Of Thousands Immigration And COVID Records Exposed In Jamaica

It has been reported that Jamaica just experienced a massive data breach that exposed the immigration and COVID-19 records of hundreds of thousands of people who visited the island over the past year.

According to TechCrunch, the Jamaican government contractor Amber Group left a storage server on Amazon Web Services (AWS) unprotected and without a password. This will enable anyone to access the data which consisted of 70,000 COVID lab results, 425,000 immigration records, 250,000 quarantine orders, and 440,000 images of traveler’s signatures.

