Expert On Hundreds Of Thousands Immigration And COVID Records Exposed In Jamaica

It has been reported that Jamaica just experienced a massive data breach that exposed the immigration and COVID-19 records of hundreds of thousands of people who visited the island over the past year.

According to TechCrunch, the Jamaican government contractor Amber Group left a storage server on Amazon Web Services (AWS) unprotected and without a password. This will enable anyone to access the data which consisted of 70,000 COVID lab results, 425,000 immigration records, 250,000 quarantine orders, and 440,000 images of traveler’s signatures.

Trevor Morgan
February 18, 2021
Product Manager
comforte AG

Data-centric protection such as tokenization or format-preserving encryption can help avoid situations like this one.

The unfortunate data breach in Jamaica exposing immigration and COVID-19 records underscores the need to think through your data protection strategy very carefully. We can easily overlook or simply forget—given the convenience of cloud-based services—that data protection isn’t necessarily a given which is built into the service or configured and handled by somebody else.

 

The right mindset to have is this: if a breach or other incident occurs exposing sensitive data which you are processing or

The unfortunate data breach in Jamaica exposing immigration and COVID-19 records underscores the need to think through your data protection strategy very carefully. We can easily overlook or simply forget—given the convenience of cloud-based services—that data protection isn’t necessarily a given which is built into the service or configured and handled by somebody else.

 

The right mindset to have is this: if a breach or other incident occurs exposing sensitive data which you are processing or storing, then you (not the cloud service provider) are responsible for all the many negative repercussions. If nothing else focuses your attention on protecting your cloud-based data, this realization should. The fallout can be devastating for any organization or enterprise.

 

What’s the solution? Put serious and proactive effort into exploring data protection methods that accompany your data rather than protects borders around it, because finding clearly defined borders in the cloud is incredibly difficult. Data-centric protection such as tokenization or format-preserving encryption can help avoid situations like this one.

