Expert React: Over A Fifth Of Cyber Insurance Does Not Cover Ransomware

Cybereason today released research findings from a global ransomware study of nearly 1,300 security professionals that reveals more than half of organisations have been the victim of a ransomware attack. In the UK specifically, 305 companies were contacted and 84% of businesses that chose to pay a ransom demand suffered a second ransomware attack, often at the hands of the same threat actor group (53%). The survey also found that 54% of UK companies have cyber insurance but a little over a fifth (21.5%) have cyber insurance that does not cover ransomware.

