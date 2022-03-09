Expert Reacted On ‘Dirty Pipe’ Linux Vulnerability

It has been reported that a cybersecurity researcher released the details of a Linux vulnerability that allows an attacker to overwrite data in arbitrary read-only files. The vulnerability — CVE-2022-0847 — was discovered by Max Kellermann in April 2021, but it took another few months for him to figure out what was actually happening. Kellermann explained that the vulnerability affects Linux Kernel 5.8 and later versions but was fixed in Linux 5.16.11, 5.15.25 and 5.10.102.

