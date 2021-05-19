Expert Reacted on Research that Bizarro Banking Trojan Now Hitting Accts & Bitcoin Wallets

New research from Kaspersky shows Bizarro banking Trojan expands its attacks to Europe with customers from 70 banks targeted in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. The report reads in part: “Bizarro has x64 modules and is able to trick users into entering two-factor authentication codes in fake pop-ups. It may also use social engineering to convince victims to download a smartphone app. The group behind Bizzaro uses servers hosted on Azure and Amazon (AWS) and compromised WordPress servers to store the malware and collect telemetry.” An expert with Veridium offers perspective.

Experts Comments