Expert Comments

Expert Reacted on Research that Bizarro Banking Trojan Now Hitting Accts & Bitcoin Wallets

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

New research from Kaspersky shows Bizarro banking Trojan expands its attacks to Europe with customers from 70 banks targeted in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. The report reads in part: “Bizarro has x64 modules and is able to trick users into entering two-factor authentication codes in fake pop-ups. It may also use social engineering to convince victims to download a smartphone app. The group behind Bizzaro uses servers hosted on Azure and Amazon (AWS) and compromised WordPress servers to store the malware and collect telemetry.” An expert with Veridium offers perspective.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Rajiv Pimplaskar
May 19, 2021
Vice President
Veridium

It’s time for financial services, insurance and other organizations to leave behind legacy and homegrown frameworks.

It’s time for financial services, insurance and other organizations to leave behind legacy and homegrown frameworks, and quickly embrace the new generation of strong authentication methods to protect their customers over the long haul. Android-based trojans such as Bizarro can steal user credentials and wreaking havoc with account takeover fraud and identity theft within the banking system - attacks that can quickly spread. Because login credentials can be used in conjunction with easily

.....Read More

It’s time for financial services, insurance and other organizations to leave behind legacy and homegrown frameworks, and quickly embrace the new generation of strong authentication methods to protect their customers over the long haul. Android-based trojans such as Bizarro can steal user credentials and wreaking havoc with account takeover fraud and identity theft within the banking system - attacks that can quickly spread. Because login credentials can be used in conjunction with easily sourced biographic information, a mobile-only problem can quickly engulf other channels and overwhelm the bank’s fraud team. 

 

This starts with eliminating dependence on passwords.  Push notification from a bank application, using certificates exchanged via smartphone, can be far more secure than a username / password combination and One Time Passcode (OTP) that’s transmitted over SMS.  A far more secure approach would be an authentication hub based on risk profile, along with a variety of non-password based modern authentication methods like phone as a token, device coupled with native or proprietary biometrics, and/or FIDO2 security keys.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Conti Ransomware Group Leak Irish Patients’ Data on Dark Web...

Code Signing in the Software Supply Chain – Expert Source

SolarWinds Hack Happened Months Earlier Than Thought

NZ District Health Board Attack Slows 5 Hospitals

Kill The CAPTCHA: Stop Making Users Account For Your Lack...

MyHome.ie “Inadvertently” Suffers Data Leak

Elon Musk Impersonators Earn Millions From Crypto-scams – Expert Advise

FBI Receives Record Level of Complaints for Online Scams

Continuing Attack on Ireland’s HSE and Threatened Patient Data Release

DCMS to Focus on Supply Chain Security – Expert Reaction