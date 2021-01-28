Expert Reaction On Apple iOS 14.4 Fixes Three Critical Security Bugs

Apple released the statement at its security update pages for iOS and iPadOS 14.4 that the there bugs affecting iPhones and iPads “may have been actively exploited.” and the new iOS 14.4 is released to fix these bugs.Apple didn’t provide the details on these attacks and it is unknown who is actively exploiting these vulnerabilities. Apple granted anonymity to the individual who submitted the bug, the advisory said.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Apple admitting to iPhone security vulnerabilities is about as rare as someone getting struck by lightning. So kudos for them for releasing iOS 14.4 with patches for the three identified bugs. What we won't know for some time is how widespread the threat is. That information is reportedly forthcoming. I say to Apple, don’t stop there as transparency is extremely important because you are one of the largest companies in the world and tens of millions of people trust you to get trust right. Dig.....Read More
Apple admitting to iPhone security vulnerabilities is about as rare as someone getting struck by lightning. So kudos for them for releasing iOS 14.4 with patches for the three identified bugs. What we won't know for some time is how widespread the threat is. That information is reportedly forthcoming. I say to Apple, don’t stop there as transparency is extremely important because you are one of the largest companies in the world and tens of millions of people trust you to get trust right. Dig deeper into the current investigation and come up with new countermeasures and controls. There isn't a big screen with green and red settings that flip from all good to all bad. As with most things in life, cyber doesn't work that way. Also, keep in mind that history and the public will judge you quite harshly and probably unfairly. Security is a job of doing the best we can and then keep doing better. So keep going and err on the side of protecting users, data, privacy and fighting the good fight with the rest of the security community.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Dig deeper into the current investigation and come up with new countermeasures and controls...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/expert-reaction-on-apple-ios-14-4-fixes-three-critical-security-bugs
Facebook Message
@Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Dig deeper into the current investigation and come up with new countermeasures and controls...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/expert-reaction-on-apple-ios-14-4-fixes-three-critical-security-bugs