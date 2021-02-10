Expert Reaction On Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Falls Victim To Ransomware Attack

The maker Cyberpunk 2077 game hit by ramsomware attack, where attackers have been able to access the company’s internal network, encrypt some devices and copy the data. The company believe no personal data of the players is compromised. The company disclose the hack by tweeting the note left by the hacker who claim to have accessed the source code of Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an “unreleased version of Witcher 3.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

Experts Comments