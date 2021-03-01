Expert Reaction On GCHQ To Use AI In Cyberwarfare

UK spy agency GCHQ has announced that AI technology will be at the heart of its cybersecurity operations moving forward. The technology will help them to combat the growing threat of cyber-attacks and increasingly sophisticated state and non-state actors.
Even the best cybersecurity teams have had major challenges this last year. There has been a sharp rise in both the number of cyberattacks against.....Read More
organisations and the sophistication levels of these threat actors, as shown in our latest 2021 Threat Report. In addition, the spread of disinformation has become a significant problem, particularly with regards to the pandemic. Threat actors possess the tools once thought to be solely the domain of nation-state attackers - allowing them to carry
Under these circumstances, both private and national security groups such as GCHQ are right to turn to new technologies. AI can help manage the volume of potential threats, spotting anomalies in data and dealing with menial and repetitive tasks whilst flagging potentially serious situations to the cybersecurity team.
Security teams are exhausted. Human error will happen. But with AI automating repetitive tasks, this risk is vastly reduced. Humans and tech must work hand in hand, so the professionals are equipped with the right knowledge and skillsets to keep our enterprises, and our country, safe.Read Less
