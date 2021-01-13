Expert Reaction On Latest Update On Data Breach At Capcom

It has been reported that a ransomware attack launched against gaming company Capcom last November keeps getting worse. As per company announcement, personal data of up to 400,000 of its customers was compromised in the cyber attack. The breach was first detected on Nov, 2 and uptill now company has issued three update. Capcom is a Japan-based publisher of blockbuster games like Resident Evil, Street Fighter and Dark Stalkers.

Experts Comments