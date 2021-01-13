Expert Comments

Expert Reaction On Latest Update On Data Breach At Capcom

It has been reported that a ransomware attack launched against gaming company Capcom last November keeps getting worse. As per company announcement, personal data of up to 400,000 of its customers was compromised in the cyber attack. The breach was first detected on Nov, 2 and uptill now company has issued three update. Capcom is a Japan-based publisher of blockbuster games like Resident Evil, Street Fighter and Dark Stalkers.

Niamh Muldoon
January 13, 2021
Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA
Cybercrime is a business so all should think of it in this way.

Cybercrime is a business so all should think of it in this way. Out of all the various types of cybercrime activities ransomware is the one activity that has a high direct return of investment associated with it, by holding the victim's ransom for financial payment. Taking the global economic environment and current market conditions into consideration cybercriminals will, of course, continue to focus on their efforts to this revenue generating stream. Remember that your employees are your most valuable assets both from a security threat awareness perspective but to provide valuable insights into the pulse and culture of the organization so it's important to keep a close eye on the ground. The key message here is no one, industry or company, is exempt from the ransomware threat and it requires constant focus, assessment and review to ensure you and your critical information assets remain safeguarded and protected against it.

