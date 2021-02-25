Expert Comments

Expert Reaction On New CNI UK Cyber Report

According to a new report by Bridewell Consulting, 86% of CNI organizations in the UK have experienced cyber-attacks on their operational technology and industrial control systems in the last 12 months. When looked at alongside other issues such as smaller budgets and legacy infrastructure, this news becomes more alarming for CNI cybersecurity.

Steve Forbes
February 25, 2021
Government Cyber Security Expert
Nominet States

CNI, government and the cyber industry should collaborate with a clear focus on large scale interventions.

It’s disappointing – but arguably unsurprising – that the number of attacks on critical national infrastructure (CNI) is so high, at 86% in the UK having experienced cyber-attacks in the past year alone. When combined with a greater level of vulnerability due to tightening budgets and increasingly out-dated legacy infrastructure, the news becomes more concerning and makes the case for change in how we approach CNI cyber security. With so much already achieved with large-scale deployments such as the NCSC’s Active Cyber Defence across the public sector, it raises the issue of whether we need further collaboration and more extensive protections that build more cyber robustness across our most critical industries.

 

CNI, government and the cyber industry should collaborate with a clear focus on large scale interventions that create long-term change towards a more cyber secure nation, rather than relying on small incremental upgrades that relatively have much less impact. Ultimately, it’s only with this view to the future, can we sure up the resilience of UK cyber security for UK citizens.

