Expert Reaction on Research that Coronavirus Triggering Surge in Cyber Fraud

The rise in cyber fraud cannot be disputed, with spam messages multiplying 220 times between February and March 2020 and malicious URLs increasing by 260%.
When speed trumps security, we’re increasingly exposed to cyber fraud. With online shopping numbers surging over the last year, many consumers have been unsuspecting of threat actors keeping their eyes peeled on our cyber vulnerabilities and masquerading as popular websites or customer service support. Shoppers must be extra vigilant to ensure that they keep their data, identities, and banking information safe.
Organisations should care too, as 60% of UK employees are using a work device to do
Organisations should care too, as 60% of UK employees are using a work device to do online shopping. This is exposing businesses to new vulnerabilities and the risk of broader disruption. Employers should support regular cybersecurity training for staff to evade a data breach from consumers taking risks online in the hunt for a bargain. Staff should be trained to intuitively exercise extreme caution when it comes to suspicious or unknown emails and websites, especially since phishing is one of the most common attack vectors.
