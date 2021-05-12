Expert Reaction On Researcher Proves AirTags Can Be Hacked

As reported by Pocketnow, an IT security researcher, who goes by the username stacksmashing on Twitter, managed to get control over Apple’s AirTag object trackers’ microcontroller and modified the underlying software that works when Lost Mode is activated. The hacker then managed to replace the default URL that Apple baked into the AirTag software with his own personal website.

The jailbreak raises questions over the potential ability of malicious hackers to bypass the anti-stalking measures Apple has put in place, and use the AirTags for secretly tracking someone. In a recent investigation by The Washington Post, it was discovered that there are several shortcomings in the anti-stalking toolkit of AirTags and that they can be misused with relative ease.

Yesss!!! After hours of trying (and bricking 2 AirTags) I managed to break into the microcontroller of the AirTag! 🥳🥳🥳



/cc @colinoflynn @LennertWo pic.twitter.com/zGALc2S2Ph — stacksmashing (@ghidraninja) May 8, 2021

Experts Comments