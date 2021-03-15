Expert Comments

Expert Reaction On South And City College In Birmingham Hit By Ransomware Attack

Cybersecurity experts comment on the news that South and City College in Birmingham has been hit by a ransomware attack.  The College stated its campuses will be closed for a week while its IT team restores its systems.  The college has 8 campuses with over 20,000 students aged 14 and over.

Jon Niccolls
March 15, 2021
EMEA & APAC Incident Response Lead
Check Point

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre warned of this sharp increase in September 2020.

Ransomware attacks on schools, colleges and universities are estimated to have doubled globally over the past year, because the switch to remote learning has stretched their IT resources, and criminals believe this makes them a soft target. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre warned of this sharp increase in September 2020.

 

Check Point’s research shows that on average, every 10 seconds an organization becomes a victim of ransomware worldwide, so all organizations need to be aware of the

Check Point’s research shows that on average, every 10 seconds an organization becomes a victim of ransomware worldwide, so all organizations need to be aware of the growing ransomware threat and take steps to prevent these attacks, including patching systems, deploying anti-ransomware solutions and training employees about the risks of phishing emails, as this is how many ransomware exploits start.

