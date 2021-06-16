Expert Reaction On The World’s Largest Data Breach

Expert Comments

BACKGROUND:

The BBC report that the Irish Council for Civil Liberties issuing a branch of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and others over what it describes as “the world’s largest data breach“.

Jake Moore
June 16, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

We must start restricting the amount of data we share with companies.

The amount of data advertisers have on us might shock most people but we can still still limit the amount we share and try and control further information being used. Our data is continually analysed and profited from by many technology firms but it is possible to reduce this by learning specific settings within the accounts and not sharing sensitive information that isn’t crucially required for the application to function. 

 

Before we part with our personal information, our data is our

The amount of data advertisers have on us might shock most people but we can still still limit the amount we share and try and control further information being used. Our data is continually analysed and profited from by many technology firms but it is possible to reduce this by learning specific settings within the accounts and not sharing sensitive information that isn’t crucially required for the application to function. 

 

Before we part with our personal information, our data is our responsibility but unfortunately many companies still do not fully understand how to protect our personal data online or worse still, they share such data with third parties without our direct knowledge. We must start restricting the amount of data we share with companies now to help reduce problems in the future where any company, government or third party could potentially learn every single private detail about us.

