Expert Reaction On UK Cyber Security Council Established To Support National Cyber Security Strategy

The UK government has announced the introduction of a new official governing body for cyber security training and standards: the UK Cyber Security Council. The council is billed to become a one-stop shop for training and certification in cyber security, mainly by delivering thought leadership, career tools and education resources to the cybersecurity sector. The Council’s activities include supporting the Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online, doing so by leveraging all available expertise, relevant standards and guidance to deliver practical advice for the profession. It’s focus is centred on four pillars:
- Professional Development
- Outreach and Diversity in Cybersecurity to Develop the Next Generation
- Professional Ethics
- Thought Leadership and Influence
Experts Comments
In the continuing fight against increasing cyber crime, it is clear we need as many resources as possible, which this new body will hopefully provide. As individuals and organisations in the UK work to defend themselves against a constant barrage of cyberattacks and data breaches, a cyber security one stop shop could be enormously beneficial. Small businesses, especially, often do not know where to turn for advice about cyber security or for help when something goes wrong, so an accessible, approachable industry body will be invaluable. Standardization, too, can be key: pulling together necessary cyber security resources to help people understand both the risks and the protection available.
The UK Cyber Security Council sounds like it has the potential to make a real impact in helping the country understand the threats and risks they face when engaging in online activity – and, crucially, what to do to mitigate these. Any extra awareness goes a long way, especially when it comes from a trusted source. The real proof of the Council’s efficacy will be in its longevity, as unfortunately initiatives like this can fall apart just as quickly as they are created when they lose focus or momentum. If it can remain relevant and up-to-date moving forwards, the Council could make a lasting change to cyber security in the UK .Read Less
