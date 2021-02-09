Expert Reaction On UK Cyber Security Council Established To Support National Cyber Security Strategy

The UK government has announced the introduction of a new official governing body for cyber security training and standards: the UK Cyber Security Council. The council is billed to become a one-stop shop for training and certification in cyber security, mainly by delivering thought leadership, career tools and education resources to the cybersecurity sector. The Council’s activities include supporting the Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online, doing so by leveraging all available expertise, relevant standards and guidance to deliver practical advice for the profession. It’s focus is centred on four pillars:

Professional Development

Outreach and Diversity in Cybersecurity to Develop the Next Generation

Professional Ethics

Thought Leadership and Influence

Experts Comments